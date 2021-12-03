AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 823.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 188,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

