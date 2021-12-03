AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $525.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $494.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.