Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

