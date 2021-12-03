Aeron (ARNX) One Day Volume Hits $45,913.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $5,441.13 and approximately $45,913.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00243135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

