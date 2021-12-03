Aeryus Trading Down 67.6% Over Last Week (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 68.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Aeryus has traded down 67.6% against the dollar. One Aeryus coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeryus has a market cap of $10,359.29 and $149.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeryus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.30 or 0.00352879 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013171 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001261 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $718.91 or 0.01305647 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Aeryus

Aeryus (AER) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Aeryus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeryus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeryus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.