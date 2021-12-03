AG.L (LON:AG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG) in a research report report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AG.L from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.56) target price on shares of AG.L in a report on Monday.

About AG.L

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

