AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 218,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.75 in a report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

In related news, Director Joseph Lamanna purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Roberts purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 676,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 574,806 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 955,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 421,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 926,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 392,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 318,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.38. 322,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 244.80% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

