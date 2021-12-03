AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 218,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
MITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.75 in a report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.
In related news, Director Joseph Lamanna purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Roberts purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.38. 322,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 244.80% and a return on equity of 17.80%.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
