Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Robert L. Creviston Sells 16,016 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $330,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AGTI stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Agiliti by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Agiliti by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AGTI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

