Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.79. 14,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,943 shares of company stock worth $2,074,458 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

