Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

ADC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,943 shares of company stock worth $2,074,458. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 65,214 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

