AirSwap (AST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.41 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $59.72 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00247490 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00087158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AST is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

