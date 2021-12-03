Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.5 days.
AKRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $455,790.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AKRO opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $712.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $34.87.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.21. Research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.
