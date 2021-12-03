Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.5 days.

AKRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $455,790.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRO opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $712.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.21. Research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.