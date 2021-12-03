Akropolis (AKRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $108.38 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $108.38 million and approximately $25.95 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Akropolis has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00043081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00237151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

