Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Shares of A stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.