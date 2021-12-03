Albion Financial Group UT Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 315,413 shares of company stock valued at $32,678,130 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $95.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.23, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

