Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.32% of Consolidated Water worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 19.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

