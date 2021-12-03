Alchemy Pay Market Capitalization Tops $287.66 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $287.66 million and approximately $80.50 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0824 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.85 or 0.00415148 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00179363 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00096325 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003955 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,490,875,250 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

