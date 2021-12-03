Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $723.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $619.75. 536,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,324. The company has a fifty day moving average of $646.81 and a 200 day moving average of $649.60. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

