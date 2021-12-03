Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALHC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock worth $143,772,529.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $32,155,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 746,983 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.