Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,468,400 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 1,117,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.3 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3474 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 0.93%.

ANCUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

