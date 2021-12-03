Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $42.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 6,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $184,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $118,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,957,317.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKT stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 956,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,975. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

