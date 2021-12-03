Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Trading Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 1,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 229,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

Specifically, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $166,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $934,794.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,097 shares of company stock worth $7,957,317.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

