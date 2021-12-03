All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,034 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Gladstone Land worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 73,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 27.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

LAND stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAND shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.