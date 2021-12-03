All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $535,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 352.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 113,064 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 57.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 71.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 560,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 233,192 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 25.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. 73,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

