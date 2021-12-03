All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.60 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.22. 9,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,631. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.