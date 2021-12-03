All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,739 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 169.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for about 0.9% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 157.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGV traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,885 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.52. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

