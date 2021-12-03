All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after buying an additional 6,072,612 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after buying an additional 144,131 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 217,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. 95,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $44.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

