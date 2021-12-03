All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 32.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after buying an additional 562,547 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,749,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,570.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 191,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 986,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 112,730 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 82,085 shares during the period.

Shares of BIZD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,478. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

