All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,979 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.7% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

BATS USMV traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.71. 6,754,948 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

