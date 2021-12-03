Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIRD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.91.

BIRD opened at $16.07 on Monday. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million.

In other news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

