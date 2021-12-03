Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $121.97 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.