Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Summit X LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Summit X LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,437.36 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,421.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3,415.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

