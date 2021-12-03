Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,557 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $21,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $65.52. 90,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

