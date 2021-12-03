Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.99. The stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,795. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $183.52 and a one year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.67 and its 200-day moving average is $224.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.