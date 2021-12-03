America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ATAX stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.62. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 17.02 and a quick ratio of 17.02.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 107.32%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 19,800 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $131,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

