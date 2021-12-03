American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,073 shares of company stock worth $691,469 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of AMSWA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. 111,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,771. American Software has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.63 million, a PE ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 0.61.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.