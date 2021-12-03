American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,073 shares of company stock worth $691,469 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Software by 35.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 478,947 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Software by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after acquiring an additional 352,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in American Software by 11.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after acquiring an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Software by 284.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. 111,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,771. American Software has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.63 million, a PE ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 0.61.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

