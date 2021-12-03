American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in American States Water were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American States Water by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after purchasing an additional 418,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American States Water by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 248,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American States Water by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130,759 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth $5,340,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. American States Water has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $97.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.25.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

