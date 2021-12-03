American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

AMSC stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

