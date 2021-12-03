American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Brendan P. Ogrady Sells 13,894 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) insider Brendan P. Ogrady sold 13,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $90,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMWL. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

