American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Brendan P. Ogrady Sells 13,894 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) insider Brendan P. Ogrady sold 13,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $90,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of AMWL traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $43.75.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.
American Well Company Profile
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
