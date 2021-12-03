American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,428 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.77% of American Woodmark worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Woodmark stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

