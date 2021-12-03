Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.80 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver to a hold rating and set a C$1.20 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Laurentian lowered shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.00.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at C$1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.48. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$4.40.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

