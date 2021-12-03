Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.80 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver to a hold rating and set a C$1.20 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Laurentian lowered shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.00.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at C$1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.48. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$4.40.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Analyst Recommendations for Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

