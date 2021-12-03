Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.13. The stock had a trading volume of 36,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,488. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.83. The company has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.