Analysts Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Amarin posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Amarin by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,350,000. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in Amarin by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amarin by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 363,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 706,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 2.11. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

