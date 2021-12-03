Analysts Anticipate AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to announce sales of $18.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.96 million to $18.24 million. AutoWeb posted sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year sales of $71.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.74 million to $72.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.70 million, with estimates ranging from $79.99 million to $83.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTO. Barrington Research cut AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of AUTO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. 358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,905. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.16. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 42.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

