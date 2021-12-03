Analysts Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.33. 676,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,563. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

