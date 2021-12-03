Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to report sales of $365.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.04 million to $382.00 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $307.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $128.00. 196,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,342. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.40. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $116,871,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after purchasing an additional 434,077 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $37,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1,302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

