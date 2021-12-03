Analysts Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CommScope by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $10.18 on Friday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

