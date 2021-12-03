Analysts Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. PolarityTE posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 102.66% and a negative net margin of 265.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 135.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 16.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at $24,884,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in PolarityTE by 50.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 836,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 281,949 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 515,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.91. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

