Analysts Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post $28.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $39.00 million. Zogenix reported sales of $8.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 238.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $83.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.08 million to $94.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $177.26 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $223.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZGNX. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Zogenix by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 17.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,001,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after acquiring an additional 295,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zogenix by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Zogenix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 248,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 516,935 shares during the period.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

