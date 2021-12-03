Analysts Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 3.67.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,812. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 55,796 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $315,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

